Man Claims Amusement Park Water Ride Gave Him Eye-Eating Parasite

Oww…oww…and OWW!
Robert Trostle says being splashed on the Raging Rapids water ride at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania gave him an eye-eating parasite that caused him horribly painful symptoms. Even worse: surgery to his eye, which involved scraping the eye with a surgical scalpel, couldn’t completely remove the microsporidia keratitis parasite.
Robert and his wife Krystsina have filed a $35,000 lawsuit against the park: claiming the dirty water supply towards the end of the ride was to blame.
Robert is still suffering from redness, pain, blurry vision, inflammation and itchiness in the affected eye.
Source: Fox News