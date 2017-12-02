Man Claims Amusement Park Water Ride Gave Him Eye-Eating Parasite

Oww…oww…and OWW!

Robert Trostle says being splashed on the Raging Rapids water ride at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania gave him an eye-eating parasite that caused him horribly painful symptoms. Even worse: surgery to his eye, which involved scraping the eye with a surgical scalpel, couldn’t completely remove the microsporidia keratitis parasite.

Robert and his wife Krystsina have filed a $35,000 lawsuit against the park: claiming the dirty water supply towards the end of the ride was to blame.

Robert is still suffering from redness, pain, blurry vision, inflammation and itchiness in the affected eye.

