Man Claims Amusement Park Water Ride Gave Him Eye-Eating Parasite

Filed Under: Amusement park, Eye-Eating Parasite, Kennywood Park, Raging Rapids, Robert Trostle, Water Ride
Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Oww…oww…and OWW!

Robert Trostle says being splashed on the Raging Rapids water ride at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania gave him an eye-eating parasite that caused him horribly painful symptoms.  Even worse: surgery to his eye, which involved scraping the eye with a surgical scalpel, couldn’t completely remove the microsporidia keratitis parasite.

Robert and his wife Krystsina have filed a $35,000 lawsuit against the park: claiming the dirty water supply towards the end of the ride was to blame.

Robert is still suffering from redness, pain, blurry vision, inflammation and itchiness in the affected eye.

Source: Fox News

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live