They’re five-times stronger than steel. They can hold fire, roll up glass, break windows…and knives can’s stop them. Plainly said, they’re indestructible.

No, we’re not talking about a new addition to Iron Man’s suit.

They’re the Kevlar-lined Schmitz Mittz: and modern day superheroes are wearing them…specifically, first responders.

And, to the say the least, people love them. The starting price: $45.

Check them out (especially in the video: and the reactions to them) below!

These gloves were designed for first responders. pic.twitter.com/FtTjj2w6E9 — INSIDER (@thisisinsider) November 26, 2017

Maybe they could stop bullets with their hands? — James Robertson (@jrobertson) November 26, 2017

That's amazing and could save lives. — C HR IS TI AN (@sergemansilla) November 26, 2017

I don't know what I would do with them but I basically want all my clothes to be made of this stuff! — Dan Archibald (@dan_arch) November 27, 2017

If Voldermort lived during this era, the gloves would be a horcrux — Syadibear (@syadiyahadlina) November 27, 2017

Source: Twitter

