FOX Halts Production On Queen Biopic Due to Director Brian Singer’s Absence

Apparently this is not the first time director Brain Singer has left production midway through filming.

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ the Queen biopic starring Mr.Robot star Rami Malek has stopped filming momentarily. Fox tells The Hollywood Reporter that “Twentieth Century Fox Film has temporarily halted production on Bohemian Rhapsody due to the unexpected unavailability of Bryan Singer.” Singers rep tells the BBC that the directors absence is due to “A personal health matter concerning Bryan and his family. Bryan hopes to get back to work on the film soon after the holidays.” Sources close the production tell the Hollywood Reporter that the producers and Malek have grown tired of the directors behavior, and has seen him routinely show up late to set, leaving the cinematographer to direct scenes. Singer has reportedly disappeared from production on both X-men Apocalypse and Superman Returns. Bohemian Rhapsody is still on track to be released next December.

Sources Via: The Hollywood Reporter, BBC