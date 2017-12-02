Disney Will Drop The 20 Min Frozen Short that Plays in Front of Coco

After all the back lash, Disney is taking action.

For all those you have already seen Disney and Pixar’s Coco, sorry you had to endure that 20 minute Frozen short. Disney has now directed theaters to drop Olaf’s Frozen Adventure from playing in front of Coco. The removal goes into affect on December 8th. Disney’s decision to remove the short comes with many complaints stating the short was to long and unnecessary, on top of 20 minutes of previews. This also frees up more time to hold extra screenings of Coco through out the day.

Listen Live