Dallas Native Gets $1 Million Deal On ‘Shark Tank’

A Dallas native took a chance to go on Shark Tank to hopefully get funds for her new company. She definitely walked away with a $1 million loan!

Julia Cheek, owner of EverlyWell and a Highland Park High School graduate struck a deal with Lori Greiner of $1 million loan with 8 percent interest and help in marketing and sales at 5 percent stake.

Her company, EveryWell, is a company founded in Dallas and based in Austin where you can get tested from 16 different types, including STDs, food sensitivity and more.

“I think the state of health care in our country right now is so precarious. This gives people an empowered way to at least check on some things.” Lori says.

The company began in 2016 and sold over $2.5 million in products.

Congrats to Julia Cheek!

Marco A. Salinas

Source via Dallas News