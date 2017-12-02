American Actress Meghan Markle Will Become Citizen Of The UK, If She Passes UK Citizenship Exam

Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK

As you may remember, Prince Harry and American Actress Meghan Markle are engaged. And well, the first thing that the American actress has to do, is to become a citizen of the United Kingdom.

Thousands of people have taken the quiz but say they all have failed miserably! Author Michael Odell who created The ‘Call Yourself British?’ Quiz Book says in a report back in 2009, Australians has a 98 percent pass rate, while Nigeria takes 2nd place of 82.5 percent pass rate. The Christmas Islands of the Pacific have a 100 percent fail rate.

Trust me, this exam is definitely hard, so if you are up to take the UK citizenship test, click here! Good luck!

 

Marco A. Salinas

 

Source via NY Times

