Walmart Pulls Threatening Shirt from Store Following Outrage

Walmart is currently under fire for selling a threatening shirt online. The shirt was listed on Walmart’s website through a seller called Teespring. The major retailer allows third-parties to sell their own designs on its site. The shirt came in black bearing the words, “Rope. Tree. Journalist. Some assembly required,” which encourages violent action against a specific group of people.

The shirt was reportedly removed just hours after a complaint was made by Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA). Walmart has said in statement, “This item was sold by a third-party seller on our marketplace and clearly violates our policy. We removed it as soon as it was brought to our attention, and are conducting a thorough review of the seller’s assortment.” The shirt was last seen at a campaign rally for Trump in 2016.