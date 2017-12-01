Walmart Pulls Threatening Shirt from Store Following Outrage

Filed Under: clothing, journalism, offensive, Retail, Store, t-shirt, Walmart
Credit: Jeremy Long/Lebanon Daily News via USA TODAY NETWORK

Walmart is currently under fire for selling a threatening shirt online. The shirt was listed on Walmart’s website through a seller called Teespring. The major retailer allows third-parties to sell their own designs on its site. The shirt came in black bearing the words, “Rope. Tree. Journalist. Some assembly required,” which encourages violent action against a specific group of people.

The shirt was reportedly removed just hours after a complaint was made by Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA). Walmart has said in statement, “This item was sold by a third-party seller on our marketplace and clearly violates our policy. We removed it as soon as it was brought to our attention, and are conducting a thorough review of the seller’s assortment.” The shirt was last seen at a campaign rally for Trump in 2016.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live