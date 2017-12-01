Texas Homeowner Catches Woman On Video Stealing Two Giant $400 Nutcracker Statues

By JT
Everyone down in Pasadena, Texas liked Christmas a lot…but a mean nutcracker-stealing lady, she did not!

For the past 15 years, when the holiday season’s come along, Ginger Shepherd’s proudly showcased her two giant nutcracker statues in front of her home.  But the other night, they disappeared.

Luckily, her security cameras were rolling: as you can see in the video below, they caught a mysterious lady swiping the decorations around 2:00am.

Keep in mind, these aren’t small statues: they weigh around 60 pounds each, and they’re valued at $400 each.

Source: Houston Chronicle

