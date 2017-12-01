Survey: What Women Want For Christmas

Now that it’s December, brace yourself. It’s time to figure out what to get your wife or girlfriend for the holidays.
According to a recent survey, here’s what women SAY they want for Christmas:
- 35 percent — quality time with loved ones
- 23 percent — cash
- 20 percent — beauty products
- 10 percent — a vacation
- 6 percent — to see long lost family members
- 2 percent — perfume
- 1 percent — clothing
- 1 percent — hand-made gift
- 1 percent — jewelry
- 1 percent — gift card (BroBible)
That’s right, guys – only 1% want jewelry!
(Don’t believe everything you read…)