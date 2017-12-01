Stranger Things Renewed for a Third Season

We all knew that Stranger Tings was going to come back for a third season, it was only a matter of time until it was official.

Netflix announced Friday morning that they are renewing Stranger Things for another season. There has not been anything said about how many episodes will be included in season 3 or as to when it will air. According to Entertainment Weekly the shows creators the Duffer Brothers have mentioned that they ultimately planed on making four seasons and then are calling it quits. Netflix also revealed that they are renewing the new fall hit Mindhunter for a second season.

Source Via: Entertainment Weekly