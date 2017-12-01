Oklahoma Trolls TCU By Taking Out a Full Page Ad in The Fort Star Telegram

“THE UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA/A NATIONAL FLAGSHIP OF EXCELLENCE,” is what written on the top of the ad.

If your a TCU fan and opened up Fridays edition of the Fort Worth Star Telegram, you probably weren’t to thrilled with what was on the back page. The University of Oklahoma took out a full-page advertisement in anticipation of this weekends Big 12 title game against TCU at at AT&T Stadium. Underneath the title is a picture of the iconic ‘Seed Sower’ statue, along with a list of the schools academic achievements below that. This is one way to taunt your rival, through their local newspaper.

Source Via: Fort Worth Star Telegram