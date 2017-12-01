New Study Finds That Dogs Are Smarter Than Cats

If you’re a cat lover, watch the video above…and weep.

Vanderbilt University Professor Suzana Herculano-Houzel led a study that discovered cats have less than half the amount of neurons in their cerebral cortex than dogs have: 530 million for pooches…250 million for felines. Without getting too scientific, neurons process information in the brain.

In comparison, humans have twice the amount of neurons than gorillas have.

Interestingly enough, a golden retriever has more neurons than an African lion, brown bear and striped hyena.

Just FYI: Professor Herculano-Houzel admits she’s a dog person. Does that change your mind about the study?

Source: ABC News

