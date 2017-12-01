Matt Lauer’s First Wife Comes to His Defense

Matt Lauer’s wife has remained quiet on the sexual harassment claims against her husband, but his ex-wife is 100 percent behind him.

Television producer Nancy Alspaugh, who was married to Lauer for seven years in the ’80s, says she was “shocked” to hear of Lauer’s firing, and that she “never saw him as a power monger or somebody who would abuse his position in any way.”

She tells Entertainment Tonight, “He’s been the best person that’s ever held that job and I couldn’t imagine that anything that he would have done — that would have been so out of character for him — that would have caused that reaction.”

Alspaugh says she was contacted by a reporter a week before the firing and that she warned Lauer that the allegations were going to come out. She said he denied them and said they were all false.