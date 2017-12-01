It’s Official: Chris Pratt Files For Divorce From Anna Ferris

This is the celebrity equivalent to the Staples “Easy Button”…that was easy!

According to TMZ, Chris Pratt amicably filed for divorce together with Anna Ferris today (yes, at the exact same time). The biggest reason why the process was so smooth: joint custody of their 5-year-old son Jack (chances are they won’t ask for spousal support). The other reason? They have a prenup: and apparently both of them are cool with it!

The Hollywood power couple had been married for 8-years: but officially separated on July 13th (even though they announced it on August 6th). They cited the very familiar “irreconcilable differences”.

We’re not sure about Chris, but Anna has definitely moved on: she’s been dating cinematographer Michael Barrett pretty seriously for months.

Source: TMZ

