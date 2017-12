First, if you haven’t seen Jordan Peele’s horror masterpiece, ‘Get Out’ then you should defiantly stop and go watch the movie before watching this video. ‘Get Out’ is easily one of the best horror movies of the past few years and it is absolutely layered with crazy twists.

There’s been a flurry of wild fan theories floating around out there and Peele was kind enough to answer the internet’s questions with an awesome video.

Via Barstool Sports