Chewbacca: The Fort Worth Police Department’s New Rookie Wookiee

Star Wars’ own Chewbacca has joined the Fort Worth Police Department: but the ride for the rookie Wookiee isn’t smooth.

In another creative (and genius) recruiting video from the FWPD (you can watch it above), they’ve returned to a galaxy far, far away (you can check out their previous Star Wars-themed recruitment videos below).

In the video, Chewie shakes-up a lady’s car, shows off his (extreme) shooting skills, gets a little aggressive in his training, leaves a big hairball in the shower, and laments over Han Solo.

Great work with this, FWPD! May the force be with your…uh…force.

