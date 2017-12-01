Chewbacca: The Fort Worth Police Department’s New Rookie Wookiee

By JT
Filed Under: Chewbacca, fort worth police department, FWPD, Rookie, Star Wars, Wookiee

Star Wars’ own Chewbacca has joined the Fort Worth Police Department: but the ride for the rookie Wookiee isn’t smooth.

In another creative (and genius) recruiting video from the FWPD (you can watch it above), they’ve returned to a galaxy far, far away (you can check out their previous Star Wars-themed recruitment videos below).

In the video, Chewie shakes-up a lady’s car, shows off his (extreme) shooting skills, gets a little aggressive in his training, leaves a big hairball in the shower, and laments over Han Solo.

Great work with this, FWPD!  May the force be with your…uh…force.

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live