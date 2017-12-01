Applebee’s Will Be Offering $1 Long Island Ice Teas All December Long

Just in time for the holidays, Applebee’s is offering $1 Long Island Ice Teas during the entire month of December. They’re calling it the “Dollar L.I.T”.

The drink will be a new mix of vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec, sweet and sour mix, and a splash of cola. The “Dollar L.I.T.” will be available everyday, all-day.

“The Dollar drink is back at Applebee’s just in time for the holidays, and this time, folks can enjoy a $1 Long Island Iced Tea,” Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, said in a news release. “The Dollar L.I.T. is kind to your pocket book and a great drink to share with old friends and new ones this holiday season.”

-source via fox4news.com

