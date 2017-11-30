Toronto Woman Filmed Yelling At Mall Santa. “Do You Have A Sleigh? You’re Not Even Real!”

When Santa starts making his list and checking it twice, we know one person who for sure will show up on the naughty side.

A woman in Toronto was filmed absolutely berating a Santa inside her local mall, accusing him of not being real, because of all things, he didn’t have a sleigh. She yells, “You’re not magic; you’re not even real! I heard about it when I was a young kid! You’re not real, man.”

She even chooses to call jolly old St. Nick some…colorful names, so please proceed with caution; believe it or not, this video contains NSFW language!

A+ freak-out by a woman in a Toronto mall. Her main argument this mall Santa isn't real is because he doesn't have a sleigh. Strong claim pic.twitter.com/mA865ePkqe — Adam Forsythe (@adamforsythe) November 29, 2017

Santa reportedly brushed off the yelling woman, and avoided engaging with the woman, who was later questioned by security, and left without incident.

Via Huffington Post

