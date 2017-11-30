Toronto Woman Filmed Yelling At Mall Santa. “Do You Have A Sleigh? You’re Not Even Real!”

By JT
When Santa starts making his list and checking it twice, we know one person who for sure will show up on the naughty side.

A woman in Toronto was filmed absolutely berating a Santa inside her local mall, accusing him of not being real, because of all things, he didn’t have a sleigh.  She yells, “You’re not magic; you’re not even real! I heard about it when I was a young kid!  You’re not real, man.”

She even chooses to call jolly old St. Nick some…colorful names, so please proceed with caution; believe it or not, this video contains NSFW language!

Santa reportedly brushed off the yelling woman, and avoided engaging with the woman, who was later questioned by security, and left without incident.

