The Biggest and Only Supermoon of the Year Is Happening This Weekend and Here’s How You Can Watch It

The only supermoon of the year will be visible this weekend on December 3. While last year marked the first year since 1948 that the moon was this close, this year’s supermoon seems promising. According to NASA, the supermoon on Sunday will appear 7% bigger and 16% brighter than the average full moon. It will be even luckier for the northern hemisphere this year too due to the fact that supermoons during the winter appear larger than supermoons that occur any other time of the year.

So when can you catch this supermoon? The best time to enjoy the view will be right after moonrise and before sunrise. This is because the moon is sitting on the horizon after moonrise and again before sunrise. If you do miss the mark the moon will still be bigger than the average full moon throughout the night, and will continue for the following few days.