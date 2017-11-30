‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Could Be The Last Time We See Rey

The Star Wars train is picking up more and more steam each day with no sign of stopping for at least the next 20 years or so, but that doesn’t mean your favorite characters will be around forever.

Daisy Ridley, the actress who plays Rey, told Rolling Stone that she actually plans to end her Star Wars run after episode IX. Ridley said in a recent interview that “I am really, really excited to do the third thing and round it out, because ultimately, what I was signing on to was three films. So in my head, it’s three films. I think it will feel like the right time to round it out.”

Though nothings set in stone as of now, episode IX could be the end for many of our favorite characters. J.J. Abrams has already said that IX will be the end of the Skywalker saga and we know that Rain Johnson will take over will a whole new trilogy.

Via Mashable