Russell Simmons Steps Down From Def Jam After Sexual Assault Allegations

Russell Simmons, founder of Def Jam recordings and CEO of Rush Communications, announced on Thursday that he would be stepping down. In his statement, Simmons responded to the allegations of sexual harassment from screenwriter Jenny Lumet.

“While her memory of that evening is very different from mine, it is now clear to me that her feelings of fear and intimidation are real. While I have never been violent, I have been thoughtless and insensitive in some of my relationships over many decades and I sincerely and humbly apologize.”

This recent accusation comes after a Los Angeles Times report published allegations of sexual misconduct involving both Simmons and director Brett Ratner.

