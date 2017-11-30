Randi Zuckerberg, Mark Zuckerberg’s Sister Was Harassed At Alaska Airlines

Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Facebook’s co-founder and CEO’s sister, Randi Zuckerberg files a complaint to Alaska Airlines about how a male passenger was harassing her and making sexual comments towards her.

“He started talking to me about touching himself, kept asking me if I fantasized about the female business colleague I was traveling with, rated and commented on the women’s bodies boarding the aircraft as they walked by us, and many more equally horrifying and offensive comments,” wrote Randi to Alaska Airlines.

After receiving the complaint by Randi, Alaska Airlines spokesperson reponds…

“We want our guests to feel safe. As a company, we have zero tolerance for any type of sexual misconduct that creates an unsafe environment for our guests and crew members. Two of Alaska’s leaders spoke with Randi shortly after she posted her letter. We have launched a full investigation and have revoked the accused passenger’s travel privileges pending the outcome of that investigation.”

Randi told flight attendants about the man and says that he is a frequent flyer. Though he has been warned many times about his behavior towards women on flights. The flight attendants asked Randi if she wants to be re-seated but says no.

 

Marco A. Salinas

 

Source via Fortune

 

