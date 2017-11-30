New Snapchat Update Explained in 60 Seconds

In case you haven’t heard, Snapchat is launching a whole new re-design and it should be available to update on your phone by the end of this week if it hasn’t popped up yet.

The explanation we’ve heard around involves them basically trying to save or revert back to their original purpose, that of making it a more personal, keeping your closest friends around application. Basically creating a division of the social/personal world from the mainstream media. But here is Evan Spiegel himself, co-founder and CEO explaining for you in a quick 60 second video… now viral. You’re welcome.