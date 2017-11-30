MTV Is Bringing Back All but One Cast Member for a Crazy ‘Jersey Shore’ Reunion

Looks like GTL is back for another round. MTV has announced a Jersey Shore reunion that is set to air sometime next year. The announcement comes after MTV president Chris McCarthy stated the network will be returning to its roots with more upbeat programming aid to attract the millennial viewer again. Since then, MTV has also revived Total Request Live (TRL) in hopes of bringing back a younger image to the network.

All original members Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Deena Nicole Cortese. Although Cortese wasn’t a first original member, she was on for seasons three through six.

The only one missing? Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. The promo featured each member except Giancola. According to Us Weekly, a source close to Giancola said, “Everyone was invited to come on the show but Sammi was the only one who didn’t want to. A big reason for that was because she didn’t want to be around Ronnie.” The couple started dating in 2009 before ending their tumultuous relationship in 2014.

Many of the other cast members are just excited to be back announcing the news on their personal social media.

“It’s T-shirt time!!”

JERSEY SHORE 2.0 IS COMING BACK!! Thanks to the fans!!!! #JerseyShore pic.twitter.com/TNlyVNCjl6 — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) November 28, 2017