Matt Lauer Responds To Firing After Sexual Assault Allegations: “There Are No Words To Express My Sorrow And Regret”

Early yesterday, Matt Lauer was terminated from his position at The Today Show after multiple allegations against the tv host claimed he engaged in sexual assault and inappropriate behavior at the workplace.

Today, Lauer’s former co-host Savanna Guthrie read a statement from Lauer, where he apologized for his behavior, and expressed his “sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions.”

A statement from Matt Lauer: “There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions…” pic.twitter.com/f93rHXqKQD — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 30, 2017

Lauer continued in his statement saying, “Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.”

While this was the first complaint NBC received in Lauer’s 20 plus year career, the network was “presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.” Since Lauer’s termination, two other complaints against Lauer had been made public, though none of the victims wish to be identified.

Via USA Today

