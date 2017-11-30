Man Who Inspired ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Passes Away

New Yorker, Anthony Senerchia who had ALS or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and who inspired the early ALS Ice Bucket Challenge back in 2014 has passed away.

He was diagnosed with ALS or more known as Lou Gehrig’s disease just after marrying his high school sweetheart back in 2003.

“It’s a difficult disease and tough when you’re losing,” Jeanette Senerchia, wife of Anthony says. “Your body is failing you. But he was a fighter. … He was our light. He made our life better.”

He attended Manhattan College with a degree in civil engineering. Worked as a project manager in NYC until starting his own firm, SCC Construction.

Senerchia created his foundation, the Anthony Senerchia Jr ALS Foundation to help aid families who’s loved ones have ALS.

Professional Golfer and cousin to Jeanette Senerchia, Chris Kennedy had challenged his cousin Jeanette to take part of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

“He sent it to me as a joke and then it turned into something extraordinary,” she says.

The Ice Bucket Challenge during an eight – week period made raised $115 million.

Anthony Senerchia was 46.

RIP

Marco A. Salinas

Source via USA Today