Jim Nabors Known As “Gomer Pyle” Dead at 87

Jim Nabors aka “Gomer Pyle” died Thursday at the age of 87.

CBS News reports Nabors died peacefully at his home in Hawaii and husband Stan Cadwallader by his side. Narbors had undergone a liver transplant after contracting hepatitis B. Though his death appears to be from natural causes.

“Everybody knows he was a wonderful man. And that’s all we can say about him. He’s going to be dearly missed,” Cadwallader said

Nabors is best known for his comedic role as Gomer Pyle in the “Andy Grffith Show” in the early 1960s and later became his own show “Gomer Pyle. U.S.M.C.” In the 80s his success led him to roles like “Stroker Ace,” “Cannonball II” and “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.”