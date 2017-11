Thursday November 30

The year was 1988. ¬†On this day, Mike Tyson was sued for nearly a hundred grand, but…you could get a dozen eggs for just $.65!

Nine songs and moments from November 30th, 1988!

When In Rome-The Promise

Def Leppard-Armageddon It

Escape Club-Wild Wild West

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians-What I Am

UB40-Red Red Wine

George Michael-Kissing A Fool

Information Society-Walking Away

INXS-Never Tear Us Apart

Will To Power-Baby, I Love Your Way/Freebird