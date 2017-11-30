Former Twitter Employee Who Shut Down Trump’s Account Has Been Found

Filed Under: account, California, former employee, President Trump, San Francisco, shutdown, tweets, Twitter
Photo Credit: Dreamstime

They have found the former employee who shut down President Trump’s account for 11 minutes.

Bahtiyar Duysak of Germany was a temporary contract worker that was working for Twitter. He says that it was a “mistake” for deactivating Trump’s account.

It wasn’t planned, it was more of just doing it. Since it was his last day with Twitter, he decides to shut his account down.

“There are millions of people who would take actions against him if they had the possibility. In my case, it was just random,” He says. “I didn’t hack anyone. I didn’t do anything which I wasn’t authorized to do.”

 

Marco A. Salinas

 

Source via TIME

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live