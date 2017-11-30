Former Twitter Employee Who Shut Down Trump’s Account Has Been Found

They have found the former employee who shut down President Trump’s account for 11 minutes.

Bahtiyar Duysak of Germany was a temporary contract worker that was working for Twitter. He says that it was a “mistake” for deactivating Trump’s account.

It wasn’t planned, it was more of just doing it. Since it was his last day with Twitter, he decides to shut his account down.

“There are millions of people who would take actions against him if they had the possibility. In my case, it was just random,” He says. “I didn’t hack anyone. I didn’t do anything which I wasn’t authorized to do.”

Marco A. Salinas

Source via TIME