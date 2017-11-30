American Tourists Jailed And Fined For Posting “Butt Selfie” In Front Of Buddhist Temple In Thailand

Married couple Travis and Joseph Dasilva from San Diego used to run the since deleted Instagram account called “Traveling Butts.”

The couple would expose their butts, and pose for pictures in front his historical sites and landmarks. Their latest photo, however, landed them in a little bit of hot water. The couple posed for a butt selfie in front of the famous Wat Arun, or Temple of Dawn, in Bangkok, Thailand. Signs outside the Buddhist temple remind visitors to wear modest clothing that covers their shoulders and knees. You can probably guess Thai authorities didn’t take too kindly to a couple of butts exposed in front of the temple.

Soon after the photo was posted to Instagram, the men were put on a government watch list, and they were taken into custody Tuesday at Don Mueang International Airport as they were trying to leave the country.

The men were fined $153 each, but Thai authorities were preparing to hand down more serious charges, which could net the men a possible 12 years in prison! Thailand is incredibly conservative, and public nudity is considered incredibly offensive. A statement from a Thai official read, “The charge would not be a normal public indecency charge. Instead, they would be charged with committing indecency in a place of worship, which carries a long jail term. This is a reminder that everyone should have respect for Thai religion and culture.”

The Dasilvas have reached out to San Diego City Commissioner Nicole Murray-Ramirez for help, though at this moment still remain in police custody. Murray-Ramirez told the San Diego Gay & Lesbian News, “Though I am very disappointed in their actions, I am talking to U.S. government officials to see what assistance we can give them.”

If the men are not imprisoned, at the very least they can expect Thai officials to revoke their visas, deport them, and forever ban them from entering the country.

Via The Kansas City Star

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter