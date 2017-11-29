Tom Petty, Chuck Berry & Glen Campbell to be Honored During ‘The Year In Memoriam 2017’

Tom Petty, Chuck Berry and Glen Campbell will be honored as part of The Year In Memoriam 2017.

The new television program will be hosted by Robin Roberts and was conceived by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

Country stars Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker will pay tribute to Campbell, while Alice Cooper and Hunter Hayes will unite to honor both Berry and Petty.

The program will also honor Mary Tyler Moore, Don Rickles and Jerry Lewis.

“The In Memoriam segments are always the most moving parts of a major awards show. Robin and I thought it would be fitting to pay longer-form and more personal tribute to these American icons with great stories from their friends, colleagues and peers,” Kimmel said in a prepared statement.

The Year In Memoriam 2017 airs Monday, Dec. 18 at 10pm ET on ABC.