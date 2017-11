Christmas cards are the best. There’s nothing better than getting cards from family and friends that update you on their lives. Sometimes you get a full fledged letter to fill you in…other times a picture can say a thousand words about where you are in life.

In this case, Emily is just Emily. Meanwhile the rest of her family seems to have a lot going for them. An engagement…a baby…and two very excited parents.

my family's Christmas card this year lmao pic.twitter.com/A2L7wfsprN — Emily Seawright (@cantseawright) November 26, 2017

You know what? You do you, Emily!