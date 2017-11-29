The Flash, Supergirl Executive Director Fired Following Sexual Allegations

Another public figure gets the foot following sexual allegations. This time, it is Andrew Kreisberg, executive producer for TV Series The Flash, Supergirl, and Arrow.

According to EW, 15 women and four men have alleged to sexual harassment and other physical misconduct by Kreisberg. Though Warner Bros. initially suspended him, he is now officially terminated and will soon be removed from credits on all of the shows.

“After a thorough investigation, Warner Bros. Television Group has terminated Andrew Kreisberg’s employment, effective immediately,” Warner Bros. Television Group said in a statement.