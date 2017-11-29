Super Cool Danish President Gifted Another World Leader a Metallica Box Set

How cool is this? Danish president Lars Løkke Rasmussen was set to meet with President Jokowi of Indonesia and decided to prepare a little gift for him. Aware that Jokowi was a big fan of heavy metal he decided to give him the most metal present ever. A Metallica box set. The coolest part about it? The president of Denmark was able to get the box set signed by Metallica’s drummer, Lars Ulrich, who was also born in Denmark before moving to Los Angeles at a young age.

Happily accepting the gift, Jokowi stated, “Prime Minister Rasmussen understands my favorite (music).” In return, Jokowi gifted the prime minister a traditional dagger.

Of course the internet had to weigh in on how cool this gift exchange was.

You can be cool, but you can’t be jokowi cool. https://t.co/NyT7l2rdiU — Zarul Iqram (@zaruliqram) November 29, 2017