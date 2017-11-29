Snapchat Redesigns To Separate Social From Media

It seems like lately Snapchat had been straying far from their initial strategy of keeping the app as a personal, few-friends-only, disappearing-chat application. With everything jumbled up and looking more like Facebook lately, the company has decided to re-design in order to bring us a separation between the personal/social and the media/worldly content.

According to the NY Times, the parent company unveiled its design Wednesday and will roll out by the end of the week. Snap’s chief executive explains why it was a necessity.

“While blurring the lines between professional content creators and your friends has been an interesting internet experiment, it has also produced some strange side effects (like fake news) and made us feel like we have to perform for our friends rather than just express ourselves,” Evan Spiegel said.

We sure hope it works!