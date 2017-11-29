Radiohead Won’t Attend Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

By Scott T. Sterling

Radiohead have made it perfectly clear: the band won’t be attending the upcoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Related: Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien Doesn’t ‘Understand’ Rock Hall Nomination

At this point, the band is only nominated. But should they be inducted they would not be available for the April 14 ceremony, the group’s recently revealed South American tour dates have them in Buenos Aires, Argentina on that date.

A spokesperson for the band made the point even clearer, confirming to Consequence of Sound that “they’re not attending.”

“It’s in our DNA to be a little ambivalent with award ceremonies,” Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien told Esquire earlier this month. “We haven’t had great experiences. I would never want to disrespect anything because obviously some amazing artists have been nominated. But if I’m honest I don’t understand it. It’s just kind of a British person going, ‘Okay, thanks, what does this mean?'”

Radiohead will spend much of the month of April in South America, with additional shows in Chile, Peru, Brazil and Columbia.