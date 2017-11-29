Pearl Jam Release Online Home Run Derby Video Game

By Jon Wiederhorn

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder is a well documented Cubs super fan.

The band recently released the new documentary film and accompanying soundtrack, Let’s Play Two, in celebration of the band’s two sold-out shows at Wrigley Field during the Chicago Cubs’ historic 2016 season which culminated in a World Series championship.

To celebrate the film, the band has created an 8-bit online video game. The game is basically a home run derby and fans begin by choosing which member of Pearl Jam they’d like to be. And there are prizes!

“Try to top the scoreboard for your chance to win an autographed baseball and custom Pearl Jam baseball bat,” reads a message on the game site.

Fans can play the Pearl Jam Home Run Hitting Contest here.