New Born’s Name Inspired by Olive Garden

What started out as a family joke turned into a real name.

Justin and Jordan Garton chose the name Olivia for their soon to be daughter, after their Italian heritage. They also just happen to dine in at Olive Garden very frequently. The couple tells WBTV that they were going through a rough patch and saved money by buy the never ending pasta pass from Olive Garden. “That’s when we bought the ‘Never Ending Pasta Pass’ because we didn’t have enough money for groceries. We knew that the investment in the $100 Pasta Pass would save us money, and it did wind up saving us over $250″, said mother-to-be Jordan Garton. “We just happened to have ties to the restaurant. The name is close, but obviously, we didn’t want it to be directly naming her after the restaurant,” said father-to-be Justin Garton. Olive Garden heard of the news and has said that they’re going to give Olivia an early birthday present. The Gartons also told WBTV that Olivia’s middle name would be Michelle, making her full name Olivia Michelle Garton and her initials O.M.G.

Source Via: WBTV