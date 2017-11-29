Matt Lauer Fired Over Possible Inappropriate Sexual Behavior At Sochi Winter Olympics

Matt Lauer has been fired from Today after allegations surfaced about possible sexual misconduct through the year of 2014 and during the Winter Olympics at Sochi, Russia.

A staff member from NBC filed a complaint this week that was “serious enough that he was terminated.”  According to sources, “The accuser described inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace occurring throughout 2014.”  In 2016 Lauer had just signed a $20 million contract.

“On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment,” NBC News chairman Andrew Lack said in a memo to staff announcing Lauer’s firing Wednesday morning, read aloud on Today by Lauer’s co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. “While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

-source via people.com

