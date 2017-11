If this were the Olympics, the underdog just got a perfect 10.

Lady Bird – a low-budget, coming-of-age comedy – has bested Toy Story 2 on Rotten Tomatoes.

All 170 reviews so far have been positive. Toy Story 2 had the same ‘100’ score with 163 reviews.

Forbes noted that there are others with even more positive reviews and just a handful of negative ones.

Sounds like a trip to see Lady Bird should be on the holiday excursion list!