DMX Finally Releases His Full Cover Of ‘Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer’

The infamous rapper DMX famous for his rough vocals has made a hilarious break into the holiday music game. For those of you who don’t remember, back in 2012 a short Youtube video of X covering the iconic Christmas song ‘Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer’ went viral and the world waited patiently for the inevitable full song release.

Finally, just in time for the holidays, DMX has released the full song complete with light instrumentation and it does not disappoint. You can check out the full song on Spottily or watch the original video above.