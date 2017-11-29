Bacteria Found On ISS May Not Be From Earth

A mysterious bacteria has recently been found on the shell of the International Space Station. Anton Shkaplerov, a Russian cosmonaut, belives that the bacteria may actually be from outer space. The living samples were harvested back in December and are believed to be safe.

Though micro-organisms from Earth have been found on the shell of the ISS due to a phenomenon where substances from Earth rise into the atmosphere, Shkaplerov posits that because the bacteria was not present during the original launch, the mysterious organisms must have come from space.

Via The Sun