Tom Holland Accidentally Shared A Top Secret ‘Infinity War’ Poster

We all make mistakes, even super heroes and Tom Holland. The 21-year-old star of ‘Spider Man: Homecoming’ received a gift from his friend and mentor Mark Ruffalo and decided to unbox it on Instagram live.

TOM HOLLAND SHOWING A CONFIDENTIAL INFINITY WAR POSTER THAT MARK RUFFALO SENT HIM IS THE BEST THING I’VE EVER SEEN pic.twitter.com/tYVdOyMxiz — sara (@JensenAcklesGod) November 28, 2017

The gift was a super cool poster for the upcoming third ‘Avengers’ movie ‘Infinity War.’ The only problem is that this is the first poster for the movie and hasn’t been released yet.

In hilarious fashion Holland shared the poster before finding a note from Ruffalo addressed to Holland. On the back of the note was a large Marvel box logo with the words “CONFIDENTIAL” “DO NOT SHARE.” Hollands reaction when he turned the note over was priceless.

Via Mashable