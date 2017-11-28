Tom Holland Accidentally Shared A Top Secret ‘Infinity War’ Poster

Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Avengers, Confidential, Infinity War, Mark Ruffalo, Marvel, Poster, spiderman, Tom Holland, Unboxing
© Sipa USA

We all make mistakes, even super heroes and Tom Holland. The 21-year-old star of ‘Spider Man: Homecoming’ received a gift from his friend and mentor Mark Ruffalo and decided to unbox it on Instagram live.

The gift was a super cool poster for the upcoming third ‘Avengers’ movie ‘Infinity War.’ The only problem is that this is the first poster for the movie and hasn’t been released yet.

In hilarious fashion Holland shared the poster before finding a note from Ruffalo addressed to Holland. On the back of the note was a large Marvel box logo with the words “CONFIDENTIAL” “DO NOT SHARE.” Hollands reaction when he turned the note over was priceless.

Via Mashable

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live