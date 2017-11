Admit it, a burning yule log for Christmas is boring. So it provides a comfortable and warm Christmas environment…big deal.

This year, opt for something exciting. How about an exploding yule log!

Thanks to Terry Crews and the team at Old Spice, we now have one full hour of an exploding yule log! Of course it’s to promote the new Old Spice holiday gift pack.

Old Spice and Terry Crews Bring You ‘Ye Olde Exploding Yule Log’ for the Holidays https://t.co/vSYrGR16kP — terrycrews (@terrycrews) November 27, 2017

Oh yeah, every dudes dream on Christmas!