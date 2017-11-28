Space X Prepares For Next Cargo Launch

Filed Under: aerospace, cargo supply, Launch, Science, Space X
Credit: Craig Bailey/Florida Today via USA TODAY NETWORK

Space X continues to make a difference in the world of aerospace and space technology. NASA has just confirmed through social media that the next cargo launch will be at 1:20 pm ET on Friday, December 8th.

This means of course that a live crew up in space at this time will receive about 4,800 pounds of cargo and “science.” Pretty neat, huh? Space X is the first privately owned spacecraft company ever to to return a spacecraft from Earth. That first happened in December 2010. Since then, Space X has helped provide regular cargo resupply missions from NASA on their “Dragon” spacecraft.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live