Scare Your Kids Straight This Christmas With Krampus In The Corner

Elf on the Shelf? Please, that is soooooo last year. If you want your kids to be really, really good this Christmas, we recommend Krampus in the Corner.

A quick history of Krampus, he’s basically the evil version of Santa. Instead of bringing toys and treats to good little girls and boys, Krampus and his horned minions come out to chase and poke giggling little children and adults. He comes around December 5th, hitching a ride with St. Nicholas. His job is to punish the naughty children and sometimes takes them back to his lair where he either tortures or eats them.

Sounds fun right?

Nothing says Christmas like the threat of a half goat / half demon threatening to eat you and your family if you don’t behave.

#krampus #christmas #krampusinthecorner thanks @tintopart! A post shared by Jason Lineberg (@tundra_whisperer) on Nov 25, 2017 at 4:07pm PST

Eff all that Elf on the Shelf nonsense… Krampus in the corner will set things right! #elfontheshelf #krampus #krampusinthecorner #Christmas #Christmastradition A post shared by CharlieK (@designkline) on Nov 9, 2017 at 11:05pm PST

Are you ready to start a new Christmas tradition? Click HERE to find your Krampus in the Corner.