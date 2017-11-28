North Korea Fired First Missile Test In Months

According to NPR, the pentagon has confirmed that North Korea launched what they call an intercontinental ballistic missile early Wednesday. This would make it the third test they have performed over the last few months. Unlike the one in mid-September that actually flew over Japan, today’s missile splashed down in the Sea of Japan.

Though its range was the farthest ever tested by any projectile (that of more than 8-thousand miles), The Pentagon did assure that it posed no threat to U. S territories.

One thing is for sure, that missile was capable of reaching the entire continental U.S.