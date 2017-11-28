Jack’s Nine @ 9, November 28, 1983

Tuesday, November 28

The year was 1983. On this day, Sting was still in “law enforcement,” and two of history’s biggest selling artists had a hit together!

Here were the songs burnin’ up the charts on November 28th, 1983.

Genesis-That’s All

Bonnie Tyler-Total Eclipse Of The Heart

Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson-Say, Say, Say

Yes-Owner Of A Lonely Heart

Pat Benatar-Love Is A Battlefield

Huey Lewis And The News-Heart And Soul

Re-Flex-The Politics Of Dancing

Police-Synchronicity II

Lionel Richie-All Night Long (All Night)