Jack’s Nine @ 9, November 28, 1983

Filed Under: 1983, Jack FM, Jack's Nine @ 9, Music, Nine @ 9, November 28
(Photo by 100.3 Jack FM)

Tuesday, November 28

The year was 1983.  On this day, Sting was still in “law enforcement,” and two of history’s biggest selling artists had a hit together!

Here were the songs burnin’ up the charts on November 28th, 1983.

Genesis-That’s All

Bonnie Tyler-Total Eclipse Of The Heart

Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson-Say, Say, Say

Yes-Owner Of A Lonely Heart

Pat Benatar-Love Is A Battlefield

Huey Lewis And The News-Heart And Soul

Re-Flex-The Politics Of Dancing

Police-Synchronicity II

Lionel Richie-All Night Long (All Night)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live