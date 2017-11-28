How To Keep Your Christmas Tree From Ruining Christmas

You’d think it’s a no brainer to not set your Christmas tree on fire and ruin your home, your Christmas, or even your life!

Still, Christmas trees are responsible for nearly 200 home fires each year, a $14 million dollars in damages and the death average of six people. So, The Verge has a few reminders for you if you are going with a natural Christmas tree this year.

Up on the list is for you to keep your tree hydrated at all times. Avoid candles or heaters near that tree. And, please, don’t try to start a fire on your own (about a quarter of the fires are apparently done on purpose, say what?)

The National Fire Prevention Association made this little video in hopes of shedding light on the problem. You’ll get to see how long it actually takes for a Christmas Tree to ruin your Christmas. Check it!