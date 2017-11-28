Founder Of Amazon.com Now Worth BILLIONS!

Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos is really thankful for the year, especially the holiday season, because according to Bloomberg, his net worth rose by $33 billion this year!

Yesterday’s Amazon.com shares rose over 2% and on-line purchases with the site were up 18.4% over last year, according to Adobe Analytics.

The 53-year-old Bezos, is now worth over $100,000,000,000, making him the 1st billionaire to have a 12-figure net worth since 1999, when Bill Gates reached that financial pinnacle.

Now, Bezos is interested in philanthropy and in June tweeted a request for ideas on helping people. Can you imagine how many suggestions he’s received?

 

